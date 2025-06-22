Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Trading Down 0.5%

DOV stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

