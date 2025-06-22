Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in H&R Block by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,814,000 after buying an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HRB opened at $54.90 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

