Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $137.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

