Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after buying an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after buying an additional 311,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

