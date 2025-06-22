Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 27,873.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $119.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $1.628 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

