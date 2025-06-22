Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,536 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

