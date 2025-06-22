Blue Trust Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $685.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $647.36 and its 200 day moving average is $624.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.