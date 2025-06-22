Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 185.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 96,235 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE BWA opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.