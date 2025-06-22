Blue Trust Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

