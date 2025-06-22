Blue Trust Inc. Buys 867 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $120.38 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

