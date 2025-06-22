Blue Trust Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 698,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,213,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,756,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 373,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,810,000 after buying an additional 145,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE:IHG opened at $110.63 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IHG

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.