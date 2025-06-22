Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.18 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.3661 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.