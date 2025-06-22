Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $142.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

