Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

