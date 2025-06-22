Blue Trust Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RELX opened at $52.12 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

