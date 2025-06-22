Blue Trust Inc. Has $428,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 959,486 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,811,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

