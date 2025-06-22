Blue Trust Inc. Has $437,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 257.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

