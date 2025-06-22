Blue Trust Inc. Has $467,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 19.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

