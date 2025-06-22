Blue Trust Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.