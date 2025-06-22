Blue Trust Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

