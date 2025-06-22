Blue Trust Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 104.5% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 787,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.