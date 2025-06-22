Blue Trust Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

