Blue Trust Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $195.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

