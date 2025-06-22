Blue Trust Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.359 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.