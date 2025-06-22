Blue Trust Inc. Has $610,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

