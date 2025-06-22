Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $17,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 967,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,520,732. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 446,459 shares in the company, valued at $21,412,173.64. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

EXEL opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

