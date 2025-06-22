Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

XEL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

