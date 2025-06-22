Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 96.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ING Group by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ING Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after acquiring an additional 42,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ING Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.45%.

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.