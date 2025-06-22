Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Credicorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 27,522.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $218.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.61.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $10.9577 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

