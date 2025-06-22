Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21,107.1% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,970.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $476.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $493.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

