Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 990.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $278.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

