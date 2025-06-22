Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

