Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $23.61 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

