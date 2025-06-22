Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,243 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 140.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $186.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

