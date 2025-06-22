Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,184 Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 3,464.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 887,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 862,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 792,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,752,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,732,000 after acquiring an additional 426,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 693,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 202,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $21.39.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts expect that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

