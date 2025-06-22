Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,961,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 141,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 10,385.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabot by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CBT stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.