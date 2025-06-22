Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 280,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 194,232 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 842,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 145,017 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

