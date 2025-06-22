Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 313,266 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

