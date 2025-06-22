Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,761,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,919,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22,734.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 764,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 761,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 248,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $63.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $67.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.