Blue Trust Inc. Sells 15,381 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,759,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,728 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 534.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 240,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 202,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,491,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,481,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

