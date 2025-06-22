Blue Trust Inc. Sells 40,496 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,496 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

