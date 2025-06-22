Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,250. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.1%

Corning stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

