Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $244.25 and last traded at $245.78. Approximately 11,566,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,785,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,383.70. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

