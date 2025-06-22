Bruno Ruggiero Sells 650,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Ruggiero sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.39 ($6.70), for a total transaction of A$6,750,900.00 ($4,355,419.35).

The firm has a market cap of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

