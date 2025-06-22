Bruno Ruggiero Sells 650,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYLGet Free Report) insider Bruno Ruggiero sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.39 ($6.70), for a total transaction of A$6,750,900.00 ($4,355,419.35).

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Lycopodium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.