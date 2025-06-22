Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.28. Approximately 1,361,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,821,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

