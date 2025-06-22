Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,922,000 after buying an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after buying an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

