Casino Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Sharplink Gaming are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts, and related entertainment facilities. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the gambling and hospitality sectors, which are influenced by factors like consumer discretionary spending, regulatory policies, and tourism trends. Major players in this category include firms such as Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Resorts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $272.60. 6,452,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion and a PE ratio of 94.32. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 18,373,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,217. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Featured Articles