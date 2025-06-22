CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

