Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Chord Energy worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.5%

CHRD opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHRD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.54.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

