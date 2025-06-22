Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $218.65 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average is $205.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

